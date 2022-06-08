(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said that it expects a loss at the groupwide level and investment bank in the second quarter, adding to the Swiss lender’s woes after a string of profit warnings.

Market conditions have remained challenging after the invasion of Ukraine and monetary tightening by central banks across the world, leading to weak customer flows and ongoing client deleveraging, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein’s two years in charge have seen a $5.5 billion hit from Archegos, the collapse of partner Greensill Capital and numerous profit warnings that eroded investor confidence, weakened key businesses and prompted an exodus of talent. The lender has said that 2022 will be a year of transition as it seeks to reduce risk at the investment bank while shifting resources to wealth management.

“Given the economic and market environment, we are accelerating our cost initiatives across the Group with the aim of maximizing savings from 2023 onwards,” the bank said, without providing more details.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.