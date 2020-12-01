(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG expects to set aside more money to cover a 2009 U.S. case involving guarantees for residential mortgage-backed securities, a financial blow that follows its announcement of a hedge fund loss last month.

The Zurich-based lender said that it could face damages of as much as $680 million after the New York judge presiding over the case ordered the bank and municipal-bond broker MBIA to submit estimates of damages related to the mortgages, issued in 2007, Credit Suisse said in a statement on Tuesday.

Switzerland’s second-biggest bank, which has already set aside $300 million to cover losses in the case, said it expects to announce an increase in provisions because of the order and will in “due course” give an update on the expected impact on fourth-quarter results. Credit Suisse said it still believes it has strong grounds for appeal.

The Swiss lender is among banks including Morgan Stanley, UBS Group AG and Nomura Holdings Inc. that are still defending themselves against RMBS claims, with billions of dollars at risk. Credit Suisse probably has the most exposure as it faces suits seeking more than $3 billion, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Credit Suisse said last month it expects to book a $450 million impairment on its stake in York Capital Management, as the U.S. investment firm founded by Jamie Dinan winds down most of its hedge-fund strategies in the wake of this year’s market upheaval. The Swiss bank agreed to take a 30% stake in York in 2010, offering to pay at least $425 million at the time to give clients access to alternative investments.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.