(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG managing director Chris Sanger, who led coverage of banks in the Americas for the firm’s investment-banking arm, has resigned for a role at Truist Financial Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Sanger, who’s based in New York, will be a managing director in charge of banks, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing non-public information. The hire is part of an effort by Truist to expand its focus on regional banks after hiring Jerry Wiant earlier this year to lead its financial-institutions practice. Sanger will report to Wiant.

A Credit Suisse spokeswoman declined to comment. A Truist spokesman didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sanger joined the Swiss lender from Evercore Inc. in 2021. He had previously advised on deals including FCB Financial Holdings Inc.’s sale to Synovus Financial Corp. in 2019 and TIAA’s takeover of EverBank Financial Corp. in 2017.

The banker has also had stints at UBS Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG and Merrill Lynch & Co., according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records.

Credit Suisse has experienced a string of departures since its forced sale to UBS Group AG last month. Senior bankers have resigned for roles at rivals including Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Canada and Mizuho Financial Group Inc.

