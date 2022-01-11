(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is poised to promote investment bankers within its senior ranks as the Swiss lender seeks to stabilize a business that saw dozens of departures last year after scandals engulfed the firm.

David Wah and Jens Welter are set to be appointed co-heads of banking, which includes M&A, industry and country coverage, while Harold Bogle is poised to be named chairman of investment banking and capital markets, according to people familiar with the matter. Jens Haas and Giuseppe Monarchi are set to be named co-heads of EMEA coverage, the people said, requesting anonymity discussing moves that aren’t yet public.

A Credit Suisse spokesman declined to comment.

The Zurich-based bank is seeking to stem turmoil after blow-ups in its stock trading businesses cost billions in losses and an asset management scandal called into question the bank’s ability to manage risk. The Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital scandals prompted an exodus of talent even before plans the lender presented plans to restructure its business that were met with muted reactions from investors.

The appointments, which could be announced as soon as Tuesday, follow a series of changes last month that included the promotion of investment bank chief Christian Meissner to run the Americas. The bank is also reorganizing other parts of its business after its most difficult year since the financial crisis.

Read more: Credit Suisse Names De Ferrari as Wealth Head in Shake-Up

At a moment when investment banks are feasting on higher trading and dealmaking volumes, Credit Suisse is under mounting pressure to persuade shareholders and clients it can put its house in order and remain a vital, independent force in global banking. Under the leadership of Meissner, an ex-Bank of America Corp. executive, the investment bank did show some areas of strength away from the Archegos hit.

Revenue from the bank’s capital markets and advisory businesses rose 38% in the third quarter from a year earlier thanks to record M&A activity, a “robust” performance in equity capital markets and a rebound in leveraged finance, Credit Suisse said in November. Significantly higher M&A and ECM pipelines are expected to sustain momentum in the business, according to the bank.

Credit Suisse has offered selective retention payments to some senior investment bankers in an effort to stem the exodus of talent. More than 50 rainmakers have defected to competitors over the last ten months, complicating the Swiss bank’s ability to compete for top dealmakers across Wall Street.

Other areas of the bank face dimmer prospects as Credit Suisse exits prime brokerage after it lost $5.5 billion on Archegos, a family office. The Swiss lender is also reviewing how it pays bankers, with Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio saying last month that it should give senior-ranking employees more of their remuneration in shares, with long deferral periods and the ability to take back compensation that’s already been paid out.

Horta-Osorio, who has spoken frequently of improving risk management and a culture of responsibility, has seen his efforts to regain the initiative on the bank’s restructuring complicated by controversy over his breaking of quarantine rules in the pandemic.

