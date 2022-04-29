(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG shareholders decided not to absolve the bank’s board of directors from legal liability for mistakes made in the run-up to the Archegos Capital Management debacle.

About 60% of shareholders who attended the Zurich-based bank’s virtual annual general meeting voted against discharging the board of its liability for the 2020 results, according to a webcast of the meeting Friday.

Shareholder proxy advisers Glass Lewis and ISS had recommended against discharging the board’s liability for 2020. They’d supported a discharge for 2021 after Credit Suisse excluded the collapse of funds it ran with now-defunct Greensill Capital from the vote.

