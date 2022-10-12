(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG shares slumped after news that US authorities are investigating whether the bank helped clients hide assets.

Shares dropped as much as 5% in Zurich, and were trading down 4% as of 1:14 p.m. The prospect of fresh legal risks for the bank has added to nervousness around the critical strategic revamp due to be announced later this month.

The US Justice Department is probing whether the Swiss bank aided US account holders, particularly with South American passports, who may not have told the Internal Revenue Service about assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars, Bloomberg news reported.

Credit Suisse shares have been on a rollercoaster in recent weeks, and hit fresh lows this month after speculation over its financial health. That was accompanied by a spike in the cost to insure the bank’s debt against default, which jumped to its highest ever before recovering. Credit Suisse’s shares are now down 52% year to date, though the bank and analysts have pointed to the lender’s strong financial fundamentals.

The bank is due to unveil a strategic review on Oct. 27, which is expected to include a large-scale investment-banking retreat, spinning off large parts and hiving off its securitized products group.

Credit Suisse is considering bringing in an outside investor to take a partial stake and inject money into a spinoff of its advisory and investment bank businesses, people familiar with the matter have said. The bank has also said it is working on possible asset and business sales as part of the restructuring. Other potential disposals include the sale of its Latin American wealth management operations, excluding Brazil, Blomberg reported.

At the same time as the company is seeking to move past the turmoil of the past year, it has faced a long list of legal woes. In Singapore, a Credit Suisse trust is awaiting the outcome of a trial that will determine its liability for losses tied to a rogue banker. In June, Switzerland’s top court handed the bank a guilty verdict in an historic case over money laundering.

Bank executives have noted that the firm’s 13.5% CET1 capital ratio at June 30 was in the middle of the planned range of 13% to 14% for 2022. The firm’s 2021 annual report said that its international regulatory minimum ratio was 8%, while Swiss authorities required a higher level of about 10%.

CEO Koerner said in a recent memo that employees should not confuse the day to day stock gyrations with the “strong capital base and liquidity position of the bank.”

