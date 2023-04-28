(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s head of financial institutions group in Southeast Asia is joining Deutsche Bank AG, according to people familiar with the matter.

Nick Thursby will help lead the German lender’s investment banking for FIG deals in the region, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The Singapore-based banker will take up his new post in the coming months, the person said. He will work on mergers and acquisitions and initial public offerings of financial institutions in Southeast Asia, the person added.

Thursby worked at Credit Suisse for more than eight years until 2018 and rejoined the lender in 2022, after working at HSBC Holdings Plc in the interim, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Representatives for Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Thursby also declined to comment.

Following UBS Group AG’s $3.2 billion purchase of its Swiss rival in the wake of a collapse in confidence, several of Credit Suisse’s financial peers have snapped up its assets. Deutsche Bank has been among the most aggressive, looking to poach clients as well as wealth management and investment banking staff. The latter group includes former M&A head for Southeast Asia Lim Zi-Kuan and managing director Rui Wang, Bloomberg News has reported.

“We’re a natural home for some of those client relationships and people, and that’s an opportunity we’ll look to capitalize on,” Deutsche Bank Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke told Bloomberg TV on Thursday.

(Updates with Thursby’s response in fourth paragraph.)

