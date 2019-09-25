(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG plans to finish its probe into a corporate spying case this week, with the findings set to determine the fate of Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam and other senior executives.

Investigators are reporting directly into Chairman Urs Rohner, who will move swiftly to either exonerate or take punitive action against top executives, according to a person familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter. The bank announced on Monday that its board of directors was starting a detailed investigation into the surveillance of former wealth management head Iqbal Khan.

Credit Suisse is scrambling to contain a crisis that escalated this week as further details emerge on the case. The scandal focuses on the bank hiring private investigators to shadow Khan after his resignation to join rival UBS Group AG as co-head of wealth management. According to people familiar with the matter, the operation was ordered to prevent him from poaching private bankers from Credit Suisse. It’s unclear who ordered the operation.

Rohner and Thiam said that they’re confident that the “truth will emerge” during the probe, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. The lender said media coverage of the recent incidents contained inaccuracies and “sensationalized both facts and events,” before issuing a follow up release which said that Rohner would be in charge of the investigation.

A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined to comment.

