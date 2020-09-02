(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s financial regulator opened enforcement proceedings against Credit Suisse Group AG over the spying on former employees that damaged the bank’s reputation and led to the ouster of ex-chief executive officer Tidjane Thiam.

The move marks an escalation of regulatory involvement in the scandal which has also seen probes by Swiss prosecutors. Earlier this year, Finma appointed an auditor to investigate Credit Suisse, whose review is now complete.

Finma said it will now pursue indications of violations of supervisory law and in particular the question of how these activities were documented and controlled.

Credit Suisse in a statement Wednesday said it takes note of the decision and will continue to fully cooperate with Finma.

“The Board of Directors and the Executive Board of Credit Suisse agree and unequivocally affirm that the observation of employees is not part of the culture of Credit Suisse,” the bank said. “No further comments can be made at this stage until findings are presented by Finma.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.