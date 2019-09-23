(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG moved to contain an escalating crisis surrounding the shadowing of a former top private banker, saying the board of directors is starting a detailed inquiry.

The bank’s Chairman Urs Rohner and Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam said in a memo seen by Bloomberg that they are confident that the “truth will emerge,” while saying media coverage of the recent incidents contained inaccuracies and “sensationalized both facts and events.”

The made-in-Zurich banking drama spilled out into the open over the weekend after it emerged that international wealth management head Iqbal Khan had been shadowed by the lender, leading to a confrontation in broad daylight in the Swiss financial capital. The private banker, hired by crosstown rival UBS Group AG last month, was followed by detectives trying to establish if he was attempting to poach ex-Credit Suisse colleagues to join him at the world’s top wealth manager, according to several people familiar with the situation. They asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

A spokesman for Credit Suisse on Sunday declined to comment on a report in SonntagsBlick that the bank’s head of security had authorized Khan’s surveillance. Khan, on leave before he is due to join UBS as co-head of wealth management on Oct. 1, was followed by unidentified men while driving his car with his wife last week. He eventually noticed that he was being followed and took pictures of his pursuers, which led to a physical confrontation in downtown Zurich when the men tried to take away his mobile phone, according to several people briefed on the events.

To contact the reporters on this story: Patrick Winters in Zurich at pwinters3@bloomberg.net;Jan-Henrik Förster in London at jforster20@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dale Crofts at dcrofts@bloomberg.net, ;Jan Dahinten at jdahinten@bloomberg.net, Sree Vidya Bhaktavatsalam

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.