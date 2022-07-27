(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said veteran banker Ulrich Koerner will replace Thomas Gottstein as chief executive officer, charged with taking the troubled Swiss bank into the next chapter of its turnaround effort.

Koerner, head of the asset management unit, will take over on Aug. 1, according to a statement from the bank on Wednesday. Gottstein is resigning. The bank also announced a comprehensive strategic review of its business after reporting a larger-than-expected 1.59 billion franc ($1.65 billion) loss.

Koerner, 59, has spent more than 20 years at the two largest Swiss firms. He spent over a decade at Credit Suisse before moving in 2009 to crosstown rival UBS Group AG, where he worked with Axel Lehmann, now Credit Suisse’s chairman. Koerner rejoined Zurich-based Credit Suisse last year after losing out in a management reshuffle at UBS in 2019.

He now is set to go from running the smallest of Credit Suisse’s four main units to trying to regain investor confidence, something Gottstein has struggled to do since a series of scandals last year. Credit Suisse told investors last month to expect a third straight quarterly loss. The company’s board held early-stage talks about replacing Gottstein as far back as May, Bloomberg News reported at the time.

