(Bloomberg) -- Former Credit Suisse Group AG bankers who blew the whistle on their employer for helping wealthy Americans dodge taxes are now urging U.S. authorities to punish the bank beyond the $2.6 billion it paid as part of a guilty plea seven years ago.

A lawyer for the bankers wrote a letter to the Internal Revenue Service’s whistle-blower’s office last week that said the bank’s conspiracy continued “well after the plea agreement and sentencing” in 2014. The bank’s “misrepresentations and material omissions” about one wealthy American caused the Justice Department and IRS to agree to reduce the possible criminal fine that the bank faced by $1.3 billion, wrote the attorney, Jeffrey Neiman.

“With a new Justice Department, there is hope that Credit Suisse will finally be held accountable” over the affluent American, Neiman said Wednesday in an interview. “They could find Credit Suisse in violation of its plea agreement and seek additional penalties. They could bring new charges against the bank, and they may even be able to revoke or suspend its license to operate in the United States.”

A spokeswoman for the bank declined to comment. The Justice Department and IRS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bankers had left Credit Suisse by May 2014, when its bank unit pleaded guilty and admitted helping Americans use sham companies, foundations and trusts to hide their money from U.S. tax authorities. At the time, the bank didn’t tell the Justice Department about a $200 million account held by an American client, Dan Horsky. Instead, the whistle-blowers told the U.S. two months later.

When Credit Suisse was sentenced in November 2014, the judge knew nothing of his accounts, and it’s unclear why the government didn’t tell her. IRS agents approached Horsky in 2015, when he admitted wrongdoing and began to help U.S. investigators. He pleaded guilty, got a seven-month jail term and paid more than $113 million in fines and back penalties. The ex-bankers later collected millions of dollars for blowing the whistle on Horsky.

If Credit Suisse were found in violation of its plea agreement, the judge could theoretically make the bank pay more money. The whistle-blowers could be eligible for a further payout if the U.S collects more from the bank based on their information.

Neiman declined to identify the bankers or how much they were paid for blowing the whistle.

In November 2016, Bloomberg News reported that U.S. investigators wanted to know why the Swiss bank neglected to tell them about the Horsky account. Horsky had been cooperating for more than a year with investigators examining whether the bank helped clients with ties to Israel evade U.S. taxes, five people who weren’t authorized to discuss the case publicly said at the time.

The Horsky accounts were considered “toxic” on the bank’s Israel desk because they were hidden from the IRS using methods like those that led to Credit Suisse’s guilty plea, the people said.

It’s not immediately clear whether the Justice Department is still investigating Credit Suisse’s conduct. Last year, Bloomberg wrote a letter to Horsky’s sentencing judge asking him to unseal portions of the guilty plea and sentencing transcripts. After consulting with the Justice Department and Horsky’s attorneys, the judge declined to unseal the redacted portions of the transcript.

