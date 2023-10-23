(Bloomberg) -- Joanne Hannaford, a former member of Credit Suisse’s executive team who had secured a role at UBS Group AG after the takeover, is now leaving to join Deutsche Bank AG in London.

Hannaford will take on the role of chief information officer for the German lender’s corporate bank, as of early 2024, according to a Deutsche Bank internal memo seen by Bloomberg. She will also lead the bank’s payment strategy. Rafael Otero, the current technology head for the corporate bank, will help with the transition, with further details on his next steps forthcoming, according to the memo.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank confirmed the contents of the memo but declined to comment further. Finews reported the move earlier.

In a separate memo, UBS said Heather Beckman will succeed Hannaford as head of technology for the bank’s US wealth-management operations. Beckman joined UBS in 2022 from JP Morgan, having run tech teams for global finance and treasury, according to the memo. Prior to that, she spent 20 years at Goldman Sachs in a variety of global technology leadership roles.

Hannaford was Credit Suisse’s chief technology and operations officer when it was bought by UBS earlier this year. Once the acquisition closed, Hannaford took the US role. She was among only a handful of the highest-ranking Credit Suisse executives to be brought over to UBS.

UBS continues to see high-profile departures among former Credit Suisse staff and its own executives as it integrates its former rival. It is also embarking on a cost-cutting drive and eliminating duplicated roles that could see tens of thousands of job losses. UBS has announced 3,000 job cuts for Switzerland alone.

