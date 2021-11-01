(Bloomberg) --

Credit Suisse Group AG said it will give investors a long-awaited update on strategy later this week, as the Swiss lender seeks to map out its future direction after the Archegos Capital Management and Greensill hits.

The bank will hold an investor day alongside third-quarter results on Nov. 4, according to a statement on Monday. It will take place in London and be led by Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, as well as other members of the executive board.

Horta-Osorio, who arrived in Switzerland with a reputation as a corporate lifesaver after rescuing Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group Plc, had promised to deliver his plan to fix Credit Suisse by the end of the year. The lender was shaken by huge scandals in quick succession after it was hit harder than any other lender by the Archegos meltdown and was forced to liquidate supply-chain finance funds it managed with Greensill.

The bank has given few hints of the planned changes so far, even as its seen an exodus of top talent at the investment bank which was at the center of the Archegos scandal. The firm has already started to reduce risk at its prime brokerage, which tends to its hedge fund clients, and cut ties with clients deemed as too risky.

In a brief memo to staff on Aug. 30, Horta-Osorio and Gottstein wrote that they’d been working to “narrow down our options” on the strategy. Many employees were nonplussed that they’d only just reached that stage several months into an examination of the bank’s ills.

Bloomberg reported last week that the lack of clarity into the strategy six months into Horta-Osorio’s tenure was giving rise to a state of near-paralysis in parts of the bank. Managers are holding back on routine transactions, while others plan to coast into 2022 having written off this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

