(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG vowed to boost the business with its rich clients and cut costs through the use of technology as it seeks to emerge from two years of scandal and losses.

The bank on Tuesday outlined plans to grow the wealth unit by focusing on priority markets such as Hong Kong and Singapore, in a presentation for an “investor deep dive” that gave more detail on how it plans to reach its targets.

It announced a goal for 200 million francs ($209 million) in cost savings next year from centralizing technology, with an additional 400 million francs in opportunities over the medium term. The bank had earlier said it planned to accelerate a cost savings target of more than 1 billion francs.

Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein and Chairman Axel Lehmann are trying to regain investor confidence after scandals such as the blow-up of client Archegos Capital Management eroded investor confidence, weakened key businesses and prompted an exodus of talent. Credit Suisse has changed almost its entire executive team and half of its board of directors in the past year in an effort to move past the crisis.

Tuesday’s update, which didn’t include any new overarching targets, is the first time investors will hear the strategic vision of the new global wealth head Francesco De Ferrari, who started in January. The new executives in charge of technology, compliance and risk will also be speaking to investors.

Credit Suisse already presented its group-wide strategy in November, consisting of shrinking the investment bank and shifting about $3 billion of capital to the wealth management unit.

