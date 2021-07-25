(Bloomberg) --

Credit Suisse Group AG has reached an agreement with all parties in the matter surrounding the shadowing of two of its executives, NZZ am Sonntag reported, citing a bank spokeswoman.

“The parties have agreed to end the pending criminal proceedings,” Simone Meier told the newspaper. “The matter is thus closed.”

Credit Suisse Starts Investigation After Former Star Is Shadowed

The chief public prosecutor of the state of Zurich also confirmed to the newspaper that it had been informed the parties in the case of then-international wealth chief Iqbal Khan had settled their dispute.

The parties are said to have undertaken to maintain confidentiality, NZZ am Sonntag reported.

