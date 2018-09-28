(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG will pay $10 million to settle a New York state probe into what authorities said were “fraudulent practices” in its retail execution services business.

Attorney General Barbara Underwood announced the settlement on Friday, saying her office and the Securities and Exchange Commission found that Credit Suisse systematically treated orders that were not subject to public reporting of aggregate execution quality less favorably than orders that were subject to such reporting, without disclosing the practice to customers.

“Credit Suisse gamed its publicly-reported statistics and misled customers,” Underwood said in a statement. “Wall Street firms cannot offer misleading assurances about the execution quality they provide their customers while engaging in electronic trading strategies that undermine those promises.”

