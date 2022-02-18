(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse AG will pay $81 million to resolve a lawsuit by some U.S. pension funds over control of the more than $1 trillion market for stock lending and has agreed to help with similar cases pending against other banks.

It’s the first settlement of a class-action lawsuit filed in 2017 alleging a group of major banks blocked development of all-electronic trading systems that match lenders and borrowers of stock used for short sales. The Credit Suisse agreement was announced in a Feb. 11 court filing in New York.

Pension plans including the Iowa Public Employees Retirement System claimed banks including Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. schemed to protect their profits from a less-efficient over-the-counter system by boycotting trading platforms that would eliminate them as middlemen and improve price transparency and competition.

In a short sale, traders sell borrowed stock, anticipating the price will drop so they can profit by buying back the shares at a lower price. Banks typically locate shares that trading clients are looking to short and then loan them the stock, usually through their prime brokerage units.

The case is Iowa Public Employees Retirement System v. Bank of America Corp., 17-cv-6221, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan)

