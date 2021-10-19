(Bloomberg) --

Credit Suisse Group AG will pay at least $400 million to settle with authorities probing its role in a fundraising scandal that looted money from Mozambique and tipped the country into economic crisis, according to people familiar with the matter.

A subsidiary of the Zurich-based bank will plead guilty as part of a deferred-prosecution agreement expected to be announced Tuesday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

The agreement is the latest action in a multi-year, international legal saga that came out of $2 billion of debt deals from 2013 to 2014 to state-owned companies that were supposed to fund a new coastal patrol force and tuna fishing fleet in Mozambique, one of the world’s poorest countries.

A representative for Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Read more: Credit Suisse Nears Deal With U.S. Over Mozambique Scandal

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.