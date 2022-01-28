(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is handing out a bigger portion its bonuses to senior bankers in cash, in an effort to retain talent after a series of scandals weighed on its stock.

Staff making $250,000 or more a year will receive a larger part of their variable compensation upfront, while the amount that’s deferred and usually paid in shares will be reduced, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg and confirmed by the bank. Employees will have to pay back a proportional amount if they leave within three years.

Credit Suisse stock has lost almost 30% over the past year, while an index of European peers surged, as it stumbled from scandal to scandal. That’s made it harder to retain staff amid an escalating war for talent on Wall Street. The Zurich-based lender this week warned of a deeper quarterly loss as charges mount and business slows at its two biggest units.

“2021 was a difficult year for Credit Suisse, which creates a challenging context for the bonus pool,” it said in the memo. The new structure “will satisfy our key stakeholders while also allowing us to compensate our employees fairly given the many challenges we faced last year.”

The changes come as firms including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are ratcheting up bonuses by as much as 40% to 50%. Bank of America Corp. is boosting the base pay for senior bankers. Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said on Thursday that he was “very concerned about the increasingly intense war for talent,” though the bank had no choice but to compete on pay.

For Credit Suisse, that backdrop is even more challenging as Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein struggles to reverse an exodus of talent in the wake of steep losses from the collapse of Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital. A reboot under star banker Antonio Horta-Osorio has been thrown into doubt after he was ousted as chairman nine months into his role.

(Adds context on bank’s performance in final paragraph.)

