1h ago
Credit Suisse to Post Fourth-Quarter Loss
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said it will post a fourth-quarter loss as it sets aside an additional $850 million to cover potential settlements related to residential mortgage backed securities.
The provisions, to be reflected in fourth-quarter results, cover a legal dispute in New York as well as other potential cases related to residential mortgage-backed securities, the Swiss bank said in a statement on Friday.
