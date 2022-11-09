(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG will raise €3 billion ($3 billion) from a heavily-oversubscribed new bond, luring investors with a record-high coupon after a series of scandals and financial troubles.

The lender got a whopping €7.5 billion in orders and is raising €3 billion from a March 2029 bond at holding company level, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Final terms set at 495 basis points above midswaps imply a chunky coupon of just under 8% for investors.

That would be a record among existing investment-grade senior benchmark bonds denominated in euros -- including bonds that can be bailed in, which usually have higher coupons to reflect their greater risk. The sale will price later on Wednesday.

The coupon rate shows the high price Credit Suisse is paying as it undertakes a massive overhaul including downsizing its investment banking business, thousands of job cuts, the sale of its securitized products group and a capital increase. The lender’s long-term rating was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings to just one level above junk status last week, with the ratings agency citing “material execution risks.”

A Credit Suisse spokeswoman declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

The sale also reflects the surging cost of new funding as market yields jump. The average yield on a Bloomberg index of euro senior bank debt has risen to 4.3%, up more than 13-fold since the start of the year, as central banks hike rates to fight runaway inflation.

Last week many of Credit Suisse’s bondholders opted to hold on to discounted bonds issued by the Swiss lender in a buyback offer.

(Updates with final terms.)

