(Bloomberg) -- China’s securities regulator has told Credit Suisse Group AG to fix the high turnover of senior executives at its securities venture before it is allowed to roll out its new business on the mainland.

Nearly half the senior personnel at its China securities venture have left in recent months, prompting the regulator to postpone an on-site inspection, Bloomberg News reported last week. That would have been the final step Credit Suisse needed before it’s allowed to start building out its wealth management business and expand equities trading services beyond Shenzhen into other cities.

Credit Suisse is being urged “to make preparations for on-site inspection of new businesses in accordance with relevant regulations,” the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a response to Bloomberg News on Friday.

The delay in China is adding to woes at the European lender as it reels from a series of scandals that led to billions dollars of losses, spurred a strategic review of its investment bank, an exodus of talent and thousands of job cuts. The mainland venture’s Chief Financial Officer Annie Qiu resigned recently, following the departures of compliance head Xu Yang, and Chief Information Officer Larry Tung, people familiar said earlier.

It’s been two years since Credit Suisse won approval to take control of the China venture but the bank still hasn’t been given a green light to implement its expansion.

