(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is considering splitting its asset management unit from wealth management as Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein reviews the business after the damaging Greensill scandal.

Gottstein, speaking at a Morgan Stanley conference on Tuesday, said that having asset management as a sub-division of the much larger business catering to wealth and high net worth individuals is “something we are looking at, together with the board. It’s something that I always had some doubts about.”

The asset management business plunged Gottstein into the biggest crisis of his one-year tenure because of its links to the Greensill Capital scandal. The Swiss bank was forced to suspend and then liquidate $10 billion of funds it ran with Greensill after doubts on asset valuations. That set off a cascade of events that ultimately led to Greensill’s bankruptcy.

The aftermath of the crisis -- Credit Suisse warned earlier on Tuesday that it may need to take future charges -- has raised questions about the bank’s risk management and strategy of focusing on multiple lines of business with wealthy clients and cross-selling.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.