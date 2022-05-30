(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse is in the early stages of considering its options to strengthen capital, Reuters reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

The size of the increase would likely exceed 1 billion Swiss francs, but this has not yet been determined, one of the people told Reuters. A sale of a unit, such as the asset management business, is a possibility, another person told the news outlet.

“Credit Suisse is currently not considering raising additional equity capital,” the bank said in a statement to Reuters.

