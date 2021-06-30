(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is weighing an overhaul of its wealth management business, consolidating several private banking units as it seeks to move past recent scandals.

The move would replace a regional structure, where Asia in particular currently reports into a local leadership in the private bank, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The bank could consider appointing a global wealth management head to oversee the unified business, one of the people said.

Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Even before the bank was shaken by the Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital scandals, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein had started to reduce duplication and simplify the bank’s structure. He combined the investment bank and markets division in one of his first overhauls after taking over, while folding in some Asian markets activity into that unit.

Combining the separate wealth management businesses under global leadership would mirror the structure at UBS Group AG, its biggest rival. There, wealth management is led by co-heads Iqbal Khan and Tom Naratil.

Credit Suisse is in one of its most difficult periods since the great financial crisis, rocked by the dual Archegos and Greensill Capital blow-ups this year which imposed multi-billion dollar losses and further dented its reputation. New Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has pledged a thorough review and said the two crises went beyond any he’d lived through over three-and-a-half decades in the industry.

Reuters reported earlier that the bank is considering folding private banking and other services into one global division.

