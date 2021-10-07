(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said it will front “as much as possible” of the legal and advisory costs to recover cash for investors in its Greensill-linked supply chain finance funds.

The majority of expenses incurred in recovering the money has not been passed onto investors, Credit Suisse said in a statement published on Wednesday. It estimates it will spend around $145 million for the process in 2021.

Read more: Credit Suisse Says It Made $400 Million Greensill Payment

Credit Suisse’s asset management arm “is fronting as much of this expense as possible and will seek to recoup the amount which has been incurred when appropriate,” it said.

The Swiss bank ran a suite of funds that invested in notes issued by Greensill Capital, a specialty lender that went into administration in March. Expenses incurred include advisory fees, money to continue operating Greensill infrastructure and ongoing fund costs, it said.

