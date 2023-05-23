(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG withdrew an appeal over the writedown of AT1 bonds by Switzerland’s banking regulator, a Swiss court said.

Credit Suisse had argued that the wipeout of the junior debt, part of an emergency rescue and takeover by UBS Group AG, should not apply to so-called contingent capital awards made to some bankers because they were not issued by the lender itself “but awarded instead by other group companies to their respective employees,” the Swiss Federal Administrative Court said on Tuesday.

No reason was given for the bank’s decision by the court or what precautionary measures were sought. Credit Suisse spokespeople contacted after hours weren’t immediately available to comment.

Read more: Swiss Defend $17 Billion AT1 Wipeout in Credit Suisse Takeover

On May 9, Credit Suisse decided against an appeal and withdrew its application for precautionary measures, according to the court.

Bondholders who saw the value of their bonds written down to zero have sued Finma to recover their investments. They argue the write down was an unfair and disproportionate move that put shareholders before bondholders, contrary to the conventions of insolvency proceedings. Defenders of Finma’s decision point out that the risk of a writedown was clearly laid out in the bonds’ fine print.

Read more: Credit Suisse’s AT1 Wipeout Is Destined for Court: QuickTake

The court said it has received around 230 appeals, involving roughly 2500 claimants, against the March 19 writedown.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.