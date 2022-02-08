(Bloomberg) -- One of the members of the controlling family behind Mexican non-bank lender Credito Real resigned last month as the company struggled to come up with a plan to pay down a Swiss bond maturing this Wednesday.

Eduardo Berrondo, a member of the family that founded Credito Real and holds 27% of its stock, said in a Jan. 12 letter that he was resigning from the board after recent discussions “on the principles, values ​​and philosophy that have governed the decisions of those who preside over and direct the company, which differ significantly with the principles, values ​​and philosophy governing my personal and professional life.”

Berrondo asked for his resignation to be swiftly communicated to the Mexican stock exchange, according to the letter.

The company hasn’t filed any formal notice with the exchange and didn’t immediately respond to questions from Bloomberg News. Berrondo didn’t respond to emails and phone calls to his office.

S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings slashed Credito Real deeper into junk territory on Friday as they warned there was a growing risk the company could default on a 170 million Swiss franc ($184 million) maturity due Feb. 9. The company’s stock and bonds tumbled to record lows on Tuesday.

The Berrondo family also controls home-appliance manufacturer Controladora Mabe SA. They created Credito Real from what had been a small financing operation that provided loans to customers who bought Mabe goods. Angel Francisco Romanos Berrondo, the current chairman of the board, stepped down as chief executive officer early last year and Carlos Ochoa took over as CEO.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.