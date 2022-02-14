(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s financial industry will need to embrace transparency and accounting disclosure to rebuild the confidence of investors rattled by Credito Real SAB’s missed bond payment, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

The non-bank lender’s failure to repay holders of 170 million in Swiss franc ($184 million) bonds last week will be a drag for market peers -- especially those that have limited financial flexibility or bondholder protection, analysts Felipe Carvallo and Luis Fernando Baza said in a report.

“The missed payment is credit negative for other Mexican finance companies because it will reduce their market access, decreasing their ability to fund credit growth or refinance maturing debt,” they wrote. Mexico’s largest finance companies have about $2.9 billion in bank debt and bonds set to mature through September, Moody’s estimates.

Arrendadora y Factor Banorte SA, meantime, may face fewer challenges than others in the industry due to its access to funding and its focus on larger and lower risk companies, the analysts added. Operadora de Servicios Mega SA may also benefit from the liquidity of its assets and its focus on agricultural lending.

Credito Real is rated in default by Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings.

