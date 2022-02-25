(Bloomberg) -- After posting a loss for the fourth quarter, Credito Real said it was seeking to avoid a messy legal battle with creditors and would work to keep the company running following a default earlier this month.

The lender that focuses on payroll loans posted a loss of 359.4 million pesos ($17.7 million) in the fourth quarter as cash levels dwindled to around $30 million.

Credito Real failed to pay a 170 million Swiss franc ($184 million) bond due Feb. 9. After huddling with more than 100 representatives from creditors on Feb. 16, the company said it’s aiming for an orderly restructuring process that would allow it to continue operating.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has been added to the team with DLA Piper LLP and FTI Consulting that’s helping Credito Real develop a plan, the company said in a Q&A statement that replaced its usual call with analysts.

“Credito Real seeks to achieve an orderly restructuring process that avoids burdensome legal proceedings, preserving the company’s value for all stakeholders,” the company said. “While a definite timeline depends on several factors, including creditors’ organization, the company will continue operating normally to the best of our abilities.”

The company said it would continue to originate loans in its payroll segment, which it said were its best performing assets.

Banks and bondholders have hired advisers, Bloomberg previously reported. The company said earlier this month it had cross-default and cross-acceleration clauses across multiple tranches of its debt, which totaled 53.3 billion pesos in the fourth quarter.

Loan provisions rose 78% year-on-year to 1.3 billion pesos, due to a 587 million pesos write-off to a legal dispute over payroll loans in Honduras, the company said. Credito Real said it halted originations and started litigation after it stopped receiving collection amounts from its distributors in Honduras.

Non-performing loans were 2.5% of the portfolio compared to 3.3% at the end of 2020.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.