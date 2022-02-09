(Bloomberg) -- The board of Mexican non-bank lender Credito Real SAB voted to replace five members and include more independent directors after it struggled to come up with a plan to pay back a Swiss bond due Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The move followed a yearlong push by the board’s president, Angel Francisco Romanos Berrondo, to add more professional supervision at the company that was founded by his family, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. It follows criticism that too many family members were serving as directors, the person said.

The five members who resigned included three from the controlling Berrondo family and two independents. They were set to be replaced by four independent members as well as another director connected to the family, leaving the board with five independent members and four tied to the controlling shareholders, the person said.

The Mexican payrolls lender said Wednesday that it hasn’t been able to refinance a 170 million Swiss francs ($184 million) bond maturing Wednesday. The company hired DLA Piper and FTI Consulting to help evaluate restructuring options.

Eduardo Berrondo, a member of the family that founded Credito Real and holds 27% of its stock, resigned last month citing differing values with current management, Bloomberg previously reported.

Enrique Alejandro Castillo Badia, a former managing partner at private equity firm Nexxus Capital, an early investor in Credito Real that helped it list its stock in 2012, also resigned from the board, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Castillo was the head of the board’s audit committee.

Castillo confirmed in a text message that he had tendered his resignation on Dec. 20, but had continued to serve meanwhile. He declined to comment further.

