As the yield curve flashes warning signs of a U.S. recession, some key economic indicators are offering more conflicting signals. The economy may have slowed more sharply than previously reported, potentially dragging full-year growth below the 3 percent mark President Donald Trump has boasted about achieving

China’s economy is showing further signs of recovery after months of slowdown, though downward pressures still persist

Don’t expect a major pact on China’s yuan. That’s what analysts are saying as U.S. officials arrive in Beijing for another round of negotiations; here’s how the trade war has reached a turning point

Mario Draghi said the ECB is ready to soften the impact of negative interest rates if they are found to harm the transmission of its monetary policy. The central bank is hoping the outlook will improve through 2019, but has the necessary tools to react if it worsens

New Zealand selected three economists with backgrounds ranging from finance to agriculture as the first external members to join the Reserve Bank’s new monetary policy committee

Britain’s no-deal flotilla is preparing to sail, shuttling trucks carrying critical goods into the country starting Friday -- at least two weeks before a possible split from EU raises any trade barriers

Corporate America brought $664.9 billion of offshore profits back to the U.S. last year, falling short of the $4 trillion Trump said would return

Meantime, the White House’s chief economist said Stephen Moore would likely tone down his rhetoric “if” he’s nominated to the Fed board. Moore owes more than $75,000 in taxes and other penalties, government records show

Israel’s long-term economic expansion is likely to fall off in the coming decades, the Bank of Israel said

Prospects remain grim for this year’s worst-performing major currency as Sweden’s central bank may recharge its quantitative-easing program

After almost three months, a currency flash crash that wildly tossed the yen and the Australian dollar around is still on the mind of the Reserve Bank of Australia

