(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Crescent Capital Partners is exploring a sale of recruiting firm Healthcare Australia Pty, according to people familiar with the matter.

Crescent Capital is working with an adviser to identify potential buyers for one of the biggest recruiters of health-care workers in Australia, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. A deal could value Healthcare Australia at about A$700 million ($471 million) or more, one of the people said.

Considerations are at an early stage and the buyout firm could still decide to keep the asset for longer, the people said. A representative for Crescent declined to comment, while a representative for Healthcare Australia didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 1972 as Malvern Nursing Agency, Healthcare Australia has grown to offer recruitment, services and training across the nation’s health-care sector, according to its website. Crescent acquired the company in 2018 from private equity firm Ares Management and Toscafund Asset Management for an undisclosed amount.

