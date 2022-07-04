(Bloomberg) --

Iran continues to detain seafarers aboard two oil tankers it seized in the Persian Gulf more than five weeks ago, according to one of the shipowners.

Iranian port officials previously said the crews had been allowed to leave but Prudent Warrior is still being held at the port of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran along with its crew, said George Vakirtzis, managing director of Polembros Shipping Ltd.

The crew of another Greek ship also seized by Iran on May 27 remain detained on board, said Vakirtzis.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps diverted the vessels into Iranian territorial waters after Greece seized an Iranian-flagged vessel carrying oil to enforce US sanctions. The ship is anchored off Piraeus, according to tanker-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg.

