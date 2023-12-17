(Bloomberg) -- Global building materials group CRH Plc has offered to purchase Australian concrete maker Adbri Ltd. in a joint takeover proposal with Barro Group, valuing the target business at A$2.1 ($1.4 billion), or a 41% premium to its closing share price on Friday.

ASX-listed Adbri has entered an exclusivity deed with CRH and resources and manufacturing firm Barro to progress the deal. Adbri said in a statement Monday that its Independent Board Committee would “unanimously recommend the proposal,” subject to a binding scheme implementation agreement on terms acceptable to all parties.

The non-binding indicative proposal for A$3.20 per share compares to the A$2.27 closing price for the stock on Friday. Any transaction would require approval from Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board and is also subject to CRH obtaining joint bid relief from Australia’s securities regulator.

The agreement would give CRH an interest in the Adbri shares currently owned by the Barro Group, which currently represents 42.7% of the issued capital, Adbri said in a statement disclosing terms of the proposal.

Shares in Adbri rose 8.6% on Friday and are up 37.2% this year, but remain two-thirds below their peak of 2018.

Prior to the deal, Citi analysts placed a neutral outlook on Adbri’s shares, in part due to predicted slack in homebuilding.

“While improving profitability and cashflow is supportive for the stock in the near-term we continue to expect residential volumes to soften,” analysts Samuel Seow and Aashita Bharadwaj wrote.

--With assistance from Jackie Edwards.

(Updates with Citi note in final paragraphs.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.