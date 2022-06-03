CRH to Buy Barrette Outdoor Living of US for $1.9 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- CRH Plc agreed to buy a privately held maker of residential fencing and railing products in the US for $1.9 billion to help expand its North American offerings.

The purchase of Ohio-based Barrette Outdoor Living Inc. will be financed through existing resources and is expected to close in the second half, the companies said Friday. The price includes $1.85 billion of cash and about $40 million of capitalized lease liabilities.

Shares of CRH, a Dublin-based building materials maker, were 0.5% higher as of 1:31 p.m. in Ireland, valuing the company at about 29.5 billion euros ($31.6 billion).

Barrette’s fences and railings complement CRH’s Architectural Products business, which has strong market positions in patio, decking, lawn and garden products, Davy analyst Ross Harvey wrote to clients. The combination “will further enhance and differentiate CRH’s strength within the broader outdoor living space,” he said.

The deal follows CRH’s recent disposal of its Oldcastle Building Envelope unit to buyout firm KPS Capital Partners, and carries on its strategy of “active portfolio management,” the company said.

CRH Sells Oldcastle Building Unit to KPS for $3.8 Billion

CRH is buying the US company from TorQuest Partners and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. The valuation represents an acquisition multiple of about 10 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization and excluding any synergies, according to the release.

The deal “demonstrates active and disciplined recycling of capital,” wrote Harvey, who has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrette had profit before tax of $79 million and gross assets of $1.2 billion at the end of last year, according to the release.

