Cricket’s governing body in Scotland is institutionally racist in its processes, attitudes and behaviors, an independent review found.

More than 30 allegations of racism have been made, many of which have been forwarded to Cricket Scotland, while a further 122 people reported experiencing racial discrimination. The organization’s entire board resigned on Sunday ahead of publication of the report.

“The racism and discrimination that has taken place in the sport that we all love should never have been allowed to happen, or to go unchallenged for so long,” interim Chief Executive Officer Gordon Arthur said in a statement. “I would like to again issue a heartfelt apology to all those who have been the victims of racism and discrimination in Scottish cricket.”

The report by Sportscotland, the national agency for sport, found that Cricket Scotland did not pass any of 31 indicators of institutional racism. The inquiry was sparked when cricketers there began to share their experiences after Azeem Rafiq, a former player for the Yorkshire Country Cricket Club, said he had encountered years of racist and “inhuman” treatment.

Those who came forward described experiencing racially-charged language that was considered “banter” and a lack of willingness to deal with discriminatory incidents. Some people who raised concerns were victimized, a significant number of participants said.

Sportscotland issued several recommendations for Cricket Scotland to implement immediately, including instating a board which is at least 40% women. A minimum of 25% of board members should also be from Black, South-East Asian or other mixed or multiple ethnic groups, the report said.

