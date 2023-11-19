(Bloomberg) -- The headline in The Australian newspaper captures the mood of the nation: Aussies Conquer India, World.

The team stunned bookies’ favorite India to snatch the title by six wickets in front of an almost capacity crowd at the world’s biggest stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

“To beat the previously undefeated India before their passionate home fans is an achievement that sits comfortably alongside any of Australia’s five previous ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup finals victories,” Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said in a statement.

Australia is the first nation to hold both the ICC World Test Championship and the Men’s Cricket World Cup simultaneously, having also beaten India in the World Test Championship final in London at The Oval in June. The Australian women’s team holds the ICC Women’s World Cup and T20 World Cup trophies. The men and women’s national sides also hold the Ashes titles, the famed test cricket series played between Australia and England.

Australia’s captain Pat Cummins said the win was the “pinnacle” of international cricket.

“It’s been a big year for everyone,” he said after the match. “Our cricket team has been here in India, Ashes, World Test Championship and to top it off with this is just huge and these are the moments that you’ll remember for the rest of your life.”

Local Australian media heaped praised on batsman Travis Head for scoring 137 runs, with the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper saying it drove the “glory over India.”

