(Bloomberg) -- Toxic air continues to cast a hazy pall over the tournament. Afghanistan’s dream run came to an end. Here are the winners and losers from the penultimate week of the tournament:

Winners

1. Australia’s Glenn Maxwell hit a double-century without getting out to rescue his team from a potential upset against an Afghan side that some are hailing as the story of the tournament. Maxwell had earlier complained about light shows at matches in between play, but seemed to have no trouble finding the boundary in a record-setting performance.

2. Following Sri Lanka’s disappointing performance in the tournament — including a 317-run defeat to India in the same stadium where the two sides faced off in the 2011 World Cup final — momentum appears to be building for the reform of how the sport is governed in the island nation.

3. Indian batter Virat Kohli equaled Sachin Tendulkar’s record 49 centuries in the one day international format after scoring 101 against South Africa on Sunday. He could still overtake the cricketing legend before the tournament ends.

Losers

4. Bangladesh player Shakib Al Hasan came in for criticism after he appealed for Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews to be declared out for taking too long to be ready to face a ball. While Al Hasan’s appeal is within the laws of the game and was upheld by the umpires, Sri Lanka fans were left fuming.

5. Major Indian cities are feeling the heat from cricket stars because of their terrible air quality. Ben Stokes, a hero of England’s World Cup triumph in 2019, was seen using an inhaler at a training session in Bengaluru.

--With assistance from Akriti Sharma.

