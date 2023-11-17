(Bloomberg) -- The official television campaign ahead of Chile’s constitutional referendum began today, with right-wing groups appealing to soaring crime rates and illegal migration to convince people to vote “in favor” of a new draft.

Opponents on the other hand appealed to frustration that the text doesn’t address any demands of the 2019 social unrest that kickstarted the whole constitution rewrite process, such as fair pensions or better education.

Chileans will vote Dec. 17 “in favor” or “against” the draft, written by a council of mostly right-wing members. Opinion polls show a majority of Chileans against the charter, indicating the Latin American country will be left with a constitution drawn up during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet over 40 years ago. The government has said it won’t push for another rewrite of the constitution if this one is rejected.

The end of the process will ease uncertainty in the market, Credicorp economists Samuel Carrasco and Daniel Velandia said. “The political signal of closing the constitutional discussion will be decisive in reestablishing investor confidence,” they said in an emailed response to questions.

A prior attempt at a new charter was overwhelmingly rejected last year amid fears it went too far to the left. The new proposals now reflect a significant shift to the right.

Read more: Chile Draft Charter Showcases Divide Likely to Scuttle Proposals

Some of the criticisms against the new draft are that it will jeopardize Chile’s limited abortion rights, sets an unrealistic goal of forcing expulsion of illegal migrants in “the shortest time possible,” and slashes property taxes, something that should be in a tax code, not a constitution. JPMorgan said approval of the new charter could boost economic growth.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.