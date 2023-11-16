(Bloomberg) -- When Jeremy Hunt was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer last autumn, his task was clear: to restore faith in the UK’s public finances after the chaos unleashed by Liz Truss’s economic plans. A year after steadying the ship — and serving a different prime minister — the cautious Tory veteran is under pressure to show he’s still the right man for the job.

With Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives contemplating the threat of a political wipe-out in a general election expected next year, Hunt now faces an altogether different challenge. The Tories trail Labour by 20 points in the polls and — desperate for some momentum — both Conservative backbenchers and Sunak himself want to see bold economic plans to lift their ailing party.

“He has to give some hope,” said Vicky Pryce, chief economic adviser at the Centre for Economics and Business Research. “What’s the point of Jeremy Hunt otherwise?”

Hunt is due to announce tax and spending plans in his Autumn Statement on Wednesday — one of the few remaining opportunities before the election for the Conservatives to make a dent in Labour’s poll lead. While Hunt’s mission in 2022 was to unwind Treasury largess and repair market confidence, he’s now under pressure to loosen the purse strings and make an offer that’s attractive to voters.

The 57-year-old chancellor is preparing a growth-focused package that aims to boost investment and tackle issues such as labor supply shortages and improving Britain’s electricity grid, according to people familiar with the matter. He aims to do that and still keep a lid on rising prices: While Sunak this week celebrated delivery of a pledge to cut inflation in half, it remains more than double the Bank of England’s target.

Central to Hunt’s offer will be a plan to extend a major business tax break, the so-called full-expensing policy, according to a person familiar with the discussions, who like others, requested anonymity talking about unannounced policy. The measure, which gives firms 100% tax relief on capital spending and is intended to lift Britain’s poor productivity, is due to expire in 2026.

While Hunt has said he’d like to make it permanent, each additional year costs the Treasury £10 billion ($12.4 billion), and the length of any extension is still being debated, the person said.

To help fund the proposal, Hunt is due to hit large retailers and supermarkets with a higher tax bill as a post-pandemic business rates relief expires, people familiar with the plans said, adding that he’s considering carve-outs to protect small firms and the hospitality sector.

After the government raised the tax burden to a post-World War II high, Hunt is mindful of the need to appease vociferous calls for voter-pleasing tax cuts from within his party. Indeed, 10 Downing Street asked the Treasury in recent weeks for a big-ticket announcement to satisfy those calls, officials said.

Options under consideration include cutting inheritance tax and stamp duty — measures seen as attractive because they’re deemed less inflationary than, for example, cutting income tax, the people said. Halving inheritance tax to 20% would cost about £5 billion and likely please the Tories’ core voter base while creating a clear dividing line with Labour. A final decision has yet to be made amid ongoing conversations between Sunak and Hunt, one person said.

Other policies being considered include:

Saving about £2 billion a year by raising working age benefits in line with October’s 4.6% inflation rate rather than following the convention of using September’s higher rate

Restricting access to health-related welfare, saving potentially another £2 billion

Raising pensions in line with a different measure of wages than usual, to save another £1 billion

Using more artificial intelligence in public services to boost productivity, according to a person familiar with the matter

Proposals to speed up power grid connections by overhauling the queuing system for projects seeking access

Letting tax-free individual savings accounts hold fractional shares, part of efforts to boost investing in the stock market

Allowing companies to release billions of pounds from pension funds for investment

The statement comes amid doubts about Hunt’s political future. He’s denied reports that he’s considering stepping down before the election given the possibility he could lose his seat. Nevertheless, it’s an open question in Westminster how long he might remain in post and next week’s statement could be his last big fiscal event.

His biggest problem is that the political pressure to deliver giveaways clashes with Britain’s flat-lining economy. His space for maneuver is low by historical standards. Treasury officials say fiscal rules left him with about £15 billion of headroom before he started applying fresh policy measures.

“He’s under more pressure than ever to pull something out the bag,” said Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics. “We’re at a time where the politics and the needs of the economy are quite far apart.”

Hunt and Sunak are also wary of spooking markets with giveaways that might stoke inflation and trigger renewed Bank of England interest rate hikes. Each percentage point increase in both rates and gilt yields adds about £17 billion to debt servicing costs, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility — enough to wipe out Hunt’s headroom.

Hunt’s economic position is particularly vulnerable to downgrades in the OBR’s growth estimates, according to Bloomberg Economics. If the budget watchdog reduced the economy’s medium-term growth prospects by just 0.25 percentage points in the final three years of the five-year forecast, Hunt’s ability to meet his key fiscal rule would be at risk.

“We won’t do anything that compromises the battle against inflation,” Hunt said last week, before data on Wednesday showed the rate has fallen to 4.6%, a two-year low.

The chancellor hopes savings on welfare spending will encourage more people to enter the workforce and ease labor shortages. But clamping down on welfare while announcing a move such as an inheritance tax cut could back-fire because of the optics of hitting low-income households, said Lizzy Galbraith, political economist at Abrdn Plc. She saw little scope for Hunt’s plans to restore Tory fortunes.

“They’re going to remain quite heavily underwater,” she said. “Tax changes at this statement are not going to be enough to really move the dial on what we expect from the next general election, which is a Labour victory.”

