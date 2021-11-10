(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. opposition called for a parliamentary investigation into former Conservative cabinet minister Geoffrey Cox, as the scandal over sleaze and lobbying engulfing Boris Johnson’s ruling party gains momentum.

Labour accused Cox, who had been a leading government figure in the political wrangling over Brexit, of violating the code of conduct for members of Parliament after the Times newspaper posted footage of him allegedly using his Parliament office to do outside legal work.

The code of conduct for MPs states they must only use public resources, including facilities, for Parliament work. Cox didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment made by phone and by email.

The Tory MP was already under fire over newspaper reports on Tuesday about his second job advising the government of the British Virgin Islands, from where he had been voting by proxy in the U.K. House of Commons. That earned an indirect rebuke from Johnson, whose spokesman told reporters the prime minister expects MPs to spend the majority of time serving constituents.

Cox’s alleged actions represent a “slap in the face and an insult to British taxpayers,” Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said in a statement. “This appears to be an egregious, brazen breach of the rules.”

The new revelations intensify the crisis facing Johnson, as accusations of sleaze -- British media shorthand for questionable actions ranging from corruption or secretive financial arrangements to sex scandals -- continue to mount against his government and party.

Johnson has come under severe scrutiny over his attempt last week to rip up Parliament’s rules on standards rather than accept the suspension of Owen Paterson, a Tory MP and former minister found guilty of paid advocacy.

Though the backlash eventually forced Johnson into a U-turn, his actions have put the British media’s focus firmly on the actions of other Tories and especially the paid work they are doing on top of their parliamentary duties.

Cox garnered significant attention after the Register of Members’ Financial Interests showed he’s earning almost a million pounds ($1.35 million) from legal work this Parliamentary session, including a 400,000-pound role requiring him to work 41 hours a month.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.