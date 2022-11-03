(Bloomberg) -- An East African Community military force began a peace-keeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the bloc’s first deployment in a member state as it looks to prevent unrest in the country from mushrooming into a war.

President William Ruto of Kenya, which is leading the mission, flagged off hundreds of troops on Wednesday as they left for the mineral-rich eastern Congo area.

“This deployment is significant and urgent as it responds to the collective aspirations of a sustainable peace in our region,” he said in a statement. “We owe our brotherly duty to DRC until the job is done.”

The mission will test the seven-member EAC’s ability to resolve what is a complex political and security challenge. Conflict has raged in eastern Congo since the 1990s, when violence in the aftermath of Rwanda’s genocide spread across the border, and escalating tensions have raised the risk of renewed fighting between the neighboring states. More than 100 armed groups are active in the region, which is rich in gold, timber and other natural resources.

“The EAC peace process puts the bloc’s conflict resolution capacity in the spotlight,” Koffi Sawyer, a senior research consultant at the Institute of Security Studies in Pretoria, said in a note. “Success will depend on resolving intractable political, security and economic challenges in eastern DRC, which probably won’t happen soon.”

