(Bloomberg) -- Crispin Odey, one of Europe’s highest-profile hedge fund managers, has been charged with indecent assault, U.K. prosecutors said.

Odey was charged with one count under the Sexual Offences Act, and is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court in September, the Crown Prosecution Service said Friday. The charge relates to an alleged incident in the summer of 1999, the CPS said.

Odey declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg. The Evening Standard said Odey was yet to enter a court plea.

Odey is known for his eye-catching comments and bearish market outlook. His flagship hedge fund, which manages $624 million, slumped to a 17.9% loss in the first half.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.