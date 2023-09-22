(Bloomberg) -- Two of Crispin Odey’s alleged victims have filed a lawsuit against the hedge fund manager and his eponymous former firm.

Two former employees have submitted a civil claim against Odey Asset Management and the 64-year-old former executive, according to Jill Greenfield, a lawyer at Fieldfisher who is overseeing the claim. They have begun the proceeding in London’s High Court but have not yet served the defendants, Greenfield said.

A representative for Odey Asset Management did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Odey himself. The Financial Times earlier reported the lawsuit.

Odey Asset Management was plunged into turmoil in recent months after the Financial Times published multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault by Odey. Numerous banks have cut ties with his firm and investors have raced for the exits, forcing the company to shut funds and suspend several others.

Odey has previously denied the allegations.

--With assistance from Nishant Kumar.

