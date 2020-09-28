Crispin Odey Pleads Not Guilty to Charge of Indecent Assault in London

(Bloomberg) -- Crispin Odey, one of Europe’s highest-profile hedge fund managers, pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault from 20 years ago during his first appearance in a London court since his arrest.

The 61-year-old is charged with assaulting a woman in Chelsea in 1998 at his home address, according to a filing from Westminster Magistrates Court. Odey was charged with one count under the Sexual Offences Act.

Odey, a backer of Brexit and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is known for his eye-catching comments and bearish market outlook.

