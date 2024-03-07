(Bloomberg) -- Three more women asked to join a sexual misconduct lawsuit against hedge fund manager Crispin Odey and his eponymous former firm, alleging there was a consistent “pattern of behavior” assaulting women whoe had power over for almost three decades.

A judge on Thursday ruled that the claims need to be filed separately. The original suit was filed last year by two alleged victims of Odey in the wake of the scandal that unraveled his empire and saw him kicked out of his own firm.

The women “allege that they were sexually assaulted or harassed by Odey on various dates between about 1995 and 2023,” their lawyers said. All three new women seek to bring claims against Odey personally.

Calls and an email direct to Odey were not answered. Emails to his lawyers and his ex-law firm also weren’t responded to. In response to previous allegations lawyers for Odey said he “strenuously disputed” the claims. In the court filings prepared for Thursday’s hearings Odey’s lawyers didn’t respond to any of the allegations.

Odey Asset Management was plunged into turmoil last year after the Financial Times published multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault by Odey, who founded the firm in 1991 and earned a reputation for making contrarian bets that put him among some of Britain’s richest hedge fund investors.

Several banks cut ties with his firm and investors raced for the exits in the weeks following the investigation, forcing the company to shut funds and suspend several others.

Having kept a low public profile since the allegations resurfaced months ago a recent company filing suggests Odey could be planning something of a comeback in finance.

Odey assaulted women under the guise of helping them or discussing business matters, their lawyers said in the court documents. The abuse suffered by each of the victims was part of a consistent pattern, “which included luring women to his home on false pretences,” they alleged.

The documents detail several instances over three decades when Odey allegedly invited the victims to his London home, pub or an office and assaulted them, the lawyers alleged.

One of the claimants alleges that after a business lunch Odey drove “to his home under the pretext of fetching something. Once they were inside his home, Odey had gone into another room and then reappeared in a dressing gown before raping” her, the lawyers said.

The claims do not raise any common issues and must be decided on a case-by-case basis, Odey’s lawyers said in court filings. “They relate to alleged assaults on vastly different dates in completely different circumstances.”

Joining all claims will limit the stress faced by the victims during the trial, Claire Glasgow a lawyer representing the women in the case, said in an email. “Claimants should not have to deal with such intimidatory tactics,” she said referring to Odey’s opposition to the request.

