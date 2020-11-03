(Bloomberg) -- Crispin Odey is stepping down from running the hedge fund firm he founded nearly three decades ago to focus on managing client money.

His London-based Odey Asset Management is starting a new fund managed by Odey that will focus on the prospect of higher inflation, according to a company statement on Tuesday. The firm will also create a new unit called Brook Asset Management to house a group of existing funds that will be renamed.

The move comes after a tumultuous period for one of the best-known hedge fund managers in Europe, with his main hedge fund suffering losses and investor flight. His Odey European Inc. fund was down 21.3% through September this year, according to an investor letter.

“I have always had a dedicated, professional team to manage the business, and this feels the appropriate time to relinquish sharing that responsibility in favor of focusing on investment and nurturing investment talent,” Odey said in the statement.

