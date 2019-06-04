Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Suit in Las Vegas Is Dismissed by Accuser

(Bloomberg) -- A rape lawsuit against Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo that made headlines when it was filed last year in Las Vegas has been quietly dropped.

A notice of voluntary dismissal was filed last month in Nevada state court. The filing didn’t say whether the accuser had reached a settlement with the Portuguese soccer player.

The New York Times reported in March that Juventus, the Italian league champions, wouldn’t participate in the International Champions Cup in the U.S. this summer to avoid the risk that Ronaldo would be detained by authorities as part of a rape investigation.

Ronaldo publicly denied the allegations and never filed a response to the lawsuit.

Leslie Stovall, a lawyer representing the woman who sued Ronaldo, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the dismissal.

To contact the reporter on this story: Edvard Pettersson in Los Angeles at epettersson@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Blumberg, Steve Stroth

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.